First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,231,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

