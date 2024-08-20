First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 690,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,238 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,853 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,412,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 47,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

