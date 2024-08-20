First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. 95,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,158. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

