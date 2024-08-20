First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 886,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,130. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

