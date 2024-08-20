First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $866.10. The stock had a trading volume of 141,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $969.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $946.44. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

