First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.49. 275,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,245. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

