First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.87. The stock had a trading volume of 597,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,698. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.78 and its 200 day moving average is $391.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.