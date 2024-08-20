First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.2% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 42.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 152,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 221,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.