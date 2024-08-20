First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 213,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,901. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.