First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 684 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.30. 72,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $136.48.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.