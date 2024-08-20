First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. 1,016,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,716. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,089 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

