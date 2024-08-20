First Pacific Financial Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,029,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,617,000 after buying an additional 509,756 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 3,871,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

