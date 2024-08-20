First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.86

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 13341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

