First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.
First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3505 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
