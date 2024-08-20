First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXE opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3505 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF ( NASDAQ:FPXE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.