First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 872,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,466. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

