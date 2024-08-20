First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $987.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 281,056 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $3,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

