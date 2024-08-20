Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 19,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $40.30.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

