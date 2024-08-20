Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

META stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,922,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.03 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average of $489.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.09, for a total value of $8,836,861.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,110,002.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.09, for a total transaction of $8,836,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,110,002.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,783 shares of company stock valued at $194,001,589 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.