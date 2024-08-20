Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 267,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $682,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,462. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

