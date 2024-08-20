Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. 1,070,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,544. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

