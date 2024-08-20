Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 608,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,773. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

