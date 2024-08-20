Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.91. 2,899,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,031. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

