Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,875. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

