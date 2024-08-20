Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after buying an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 1,012,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

