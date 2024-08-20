Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $706,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.44. 575,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,868. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

