Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PJUN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 71,187 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $441.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

