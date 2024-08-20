Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,502,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 475,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. 5,198,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,977. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

