Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 566,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,011. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.