Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 2,846 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,003,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,400,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JULW stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

