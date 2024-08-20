Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 299 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,080,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Entegris by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. 1,575,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock worth $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.