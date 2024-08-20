Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 4,228 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 752,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,784. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

