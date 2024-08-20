Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 5,045 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $28.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $949.97. 4,954,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $902.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $967.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $880.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

