Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $268.04. 6,802,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

