Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. 229,141 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.