Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE FOR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Forestar Group

Insider Activity

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,095 shares of company stock worth $159,887. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.