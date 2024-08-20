Frax Price Index Share Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $182.26 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,115,356 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars.

