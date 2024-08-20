FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAIM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,281. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

