FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.40.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $117.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

