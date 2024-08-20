FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTAI. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.40.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $115.13 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.