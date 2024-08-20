FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

