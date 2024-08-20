Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.