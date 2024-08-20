Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,157,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,886 shares.The stock last traded at $60.18 and had previously closed at $62.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Futu by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Futu by 3.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

