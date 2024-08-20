Gala Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Gala has a market capitalization of $666.30 million and $92.05 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,057,663,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

