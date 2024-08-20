Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.06

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 316447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GCI. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,118,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 177,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,174,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 1,149,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

