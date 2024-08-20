Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gauzy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,030,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Gauzy Stock Down 1.2 %

GAUZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 49,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,050. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gauzy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

