Gearbox Protocol Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $501,023.21 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

