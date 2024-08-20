Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 67,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.53. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,550 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genasys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Stories

