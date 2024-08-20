Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $169.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

