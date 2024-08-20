George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.38

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.38 and last traded at $158.34, with a volume of 1102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

