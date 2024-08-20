GFG Capital LLC Buys 604 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CHD traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. 1,170,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,958. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

